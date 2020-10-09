NDC will employ backlog of all unemployed qualified health professionals – Omane Boamah

Former Minister for Communication, Edward Omane Boamah

Former Minister for Communication, Edward Omane Boamah, has promised to employ more nurses in the health sector including the backlog of all unemployed qualified health professionals.

This was disclosed at the weekly press briefing of the party in Accra on Thursday, 8 October 2020.



Former Minister of Communication, Dr. Edward Omane Boamah said “Free Primary Health Care will require additional health human resource – this heralds more jobs for the good people of Ghana. The Mahama-led government will also enlist the services of private sector providers and support their facilities to participate in the delivery of Free Primary Health Care to Ghanaians.”



“Besides, in order to ensure that health care reaches all Ghanaians in every corner of the country, health professionals including Doctors, Physician Assistants, Midwives, Nurses interested in private group practice will also be given the needed stimulus to set up and render quality service to Ghanaians.”

The Free Primary Health Care seeks to provide quality health care for all Ghanaians at no cost.



Patients, according to the NDC will visit District hospitals, Polyclinics, Health Centres and Community Health Planning Services (CHPS) compounds virtually at no price when this policy is implemented.