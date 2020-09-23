NDC will establish cashew processing factory at Wenchi – Mahama

Ex-President John Dramani Mahama

Source: James Agyenim-Boateng, NDC Campaign Spokesperson

The presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress, (NDC), Mr John Dramani Mahama, his government will set upa cashew processing factory in Wenchi when he is elected as president in the December 7 general elections.

Addressing the Wenchi Traditional Council on Monday as he begun a four-day tour of the Bono Region, he said Wenchi deserves a cashew processing factory to serve the export market because the area is one of the largest producers of cashew in Ghana.



In furtherance of this, Mr Mahama said the People’s Manifesto of the NDC contains a plan of establishing a Cashew Development Board to oversee the development of the sector to enable cashew farmers increase their earnings.



He expressed concern about the low producer price for cashew nuts, saying one of the key responsibilities of the Board when established, will be to regulate the price of cashew and help farmers get a good price for their produce.



Mr Mahama said under the NDC’s Agric Sector Transformation Agenda, the next NDC government will invest in modern agric mechanisation centres to make the work of farmers easier. He added, farmers will be able to access the services of the mechanisation centre to work on their farms by paying a token or on credit and pay after harvesting their crops.



Touching on healthcare, Mr Mahama promised to build a brand-new district hospital that will provide free primary healthcare. He explains that the NDC’s freee primary healthcare plan is intended to remove cost as a barrier to healthcare.

He therefore urged the people of Wenchi to vote for the NDC in the upcoming December 7, 2020 general elections to enable his next administration roll out policies that are aimed at ensuring prosperity for all Ghanaians and not a privileged few.



Speaking on behalf of the acting President of the Wenchi Traditional Council, Nana Adinkra Kosopre III, the Okyeame of the Council, Nana Akyeamehene Adisi Poku Kofiabe decried the lack of development in the Wenchi area despite being one of the oldest towns in the Bono Region.



He mentioned basic social infrastructure such as schools, roads, and health facilities among others as some of the things they lack.



Nana Adisi therefore prayed that NDC presidential candidate John Dramani Mahama emerges the winner of the December 7 presidential election to enable him bring development to the people of Wenchi and its surrounding areas.

Source: James Agyenim-Boateng, NDC Campaign Spokesperson