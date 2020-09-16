Politics

NDC will execute free SHS better – Prof Naana Opoku-Agyemang

Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, running mate for the NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

The running mate of the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, has said her party is strategically prepared to implement the free SHS programme.

Speaking on Sharp FM on Monday, Professor Naana Opoku-Agyemang said the NDC will implement the Free SHS in a more efficient manner than has been done by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) once the party is given the nod come December 7.



She made the statement while addressing people in the Western Region on how the free SHS promises made in the party’s 2020 “People Manifesto” will function.



According to her, the NPP Free SHS implementation still burdens parents with some cost and she promised that the NDC will embark on a progressive implementation policy which will ensure that the programme is completely free.

Although she admitted that challenges in the implementation of such policies are to be expected, she still believes that the NPP could have avoided the double-track system which she claims is derailing the quality of education in the country’s Senior High Schools.



“The current situation should tell Ghanaians that the NPP had no plans for Free SHS,” she said.



She added that the NDC’s progressively free education is targeting the brilliant but needy pupils and poor families to eradicate the burden of illiteracy caused by poverty in the country.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.