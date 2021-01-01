NDC will lose 2020 election petition – Owusu Bempah

Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah is the leader of Glorious Word and Power Ministry

General Overseer of the Glorious Word and Power Ministry, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah has predicted that the NDC will lose the 2020 election petition.

According to him, it is a waste of time for the NDC to contest the 2020 results because God has already destined Akufo-Addo to be president of Ghana.



Mr. Bempah during the 31st night service prophesied that:



“I saw the Supreme Court and a star sparkling on the Supreme Court. God took me into the courtroom and I saw a paper with NDC written on it. The paper was being blown in the courtroom and fire from heaven to burn the paper. God told me Nana Addo is his choice and that Supreme Court cannot change His mind and plan. So if NDC will listen to me, they shouldn't go to court. They are going to waste money. I'm speaking under the authority of the Lord that nothing will come out of the election petition. The NDC should just listen to me and let go of that case.”

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) on December 30, 2020, filed a petition to challenge the Presidential results of the just-ended 2020 general elections as declared by the Electoral Commission.



The party is among other reliefs, seeking an annulment of the result declared by the Electoral Commission on December 9, 2020.