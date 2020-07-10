Politics

NDC will lose more votes because of Prof. Opoku-Agyemang - NPP communicator

Former Education Minister, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

A communication team member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Agyenim Boateng has insisted Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang is incompetent, inexperienced and lacks what it takes to hold office as vice president.

The NPP communicator told Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5FM that there is no need for the party to apologise for describing her as a failure and a disappointment during her tenure as education minister under the "incompetent Mahama administration”.



He has predicted the NDC will lose more votes come December 7 because of choosing Prof. Opoku-Agyemang.



"The votes the NDC garnered in 2016 will reduce drastically because of their choice of running mate. The woman lacks the qualities as a running mate. A vice president should be an experienced economist because you are in charge of the economic management team. It is a big mistake for the NDC to have selected her,” he added.



The NDC he stated has confirmed they lack the competent men to help them manage the country by the choice of their running mate.

"Some are claiming that we are speaking against women. That is not what we are doing. The NPP has a track record of promoting women to the highest level and so, we cannot attack her [Prof. Opoku-Agyemang]. But we will also not stop exposing her incompetence. She is incompetent and does not qualify to hold the office of vice president.”



Dr. Agyenim Boateng reiterated the NDC could have selected Hanna Tetteh who he believes has distinguished herself than the former education minister.









