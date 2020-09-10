Politics

NDC will lose the 2020 polls because of Mahama’s incompetence – Bawumia jabs

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia with John Dramani Mahama

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has said that the opposition National Democratic Congress will lose the December 7 polls because of John Mahama's “gross incompetence” exhibited during his tenure as President of Ghana.

According to Bawumia, John Dramani Mahama mismanaged the economy and presided over wanton corruption that brought serious hardship to Ghanaians.



Addressing a durbar in the Upper West Region, the Vice President noted: “When they say the NDC will lose the December elections, it is not us who [are] saying it. It is because of their mismanagement of the economy that the people are saying so. They could not pay teachers/nursing training allowances.



“They were increasing utility tariffs at 45% even under dumsor. They almost collapsed the National Insurance Scheme and failed to come up with a single social intervention programme to alleviate the plight of the people. SADA under our own brother John Mahama became a mess. So Ghanaians will reject him because of these failures when we go to the polls.”

Dr. Bawumia touted Akufo-Addo’s achievement as the Free Senior High School initiative, one village one dam, one district one factory, and the restoration of the teachers and nurses training allowances.



He, therefore, appealed that Ghanaians vote massively for the NPP in December so that the Akufo-Addo led administration can do more for the citizenry.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.