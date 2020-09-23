NDC will not accept any intimidation from security services - Minority Leader

Haruna Iddrisu, Minority Leader in Parliament

The Minority Leader in Parliament has cautioned that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) will not accept any form of intimidation or misconduct from the security services in the upcoming December elections.

According to Haruna Iddrisu, any form of abuse or misuse of office by the security services will not be tolerated by the NDC.



He made the comments at a gathering of chiefs, people and members of the Garage Associations in Sunyani Magazine just before the flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama, disclosed the suspension of his tour in the Bono Region.



Mr Iddrisu said the police and the military, according to their mandate, are expected to be neutral state institutions and must in turn act appropriately.

The Minority Leader warned that the NDC will neither accept a repetition of the state-sponsored violence and intimidation that occurred during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election in 2019.



