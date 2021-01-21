NDC will not be obstructionists in Parliament – Ablakwa

North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has refuted claims that the NDC caucus in parliament plans on obstructing cases put before parliament.

According to him, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is ready to contribute to any proceedings which will be in the interest of Ghanaians.



Speaking on Joy News’ PM Express Wednesday, January 20, 2021, the legislator indicated that, “We do not have to be obstructionist, we do not have to be spoilers or saboteur. Our mindset is to be constructive, is to pursue the supreme national interest.”



“This is a positive development and I get the sense sometimes that people are scared, people are worried, people even think that Armageddon is upon us, I disagree,” he added.

Mr. Ablakwa pointed out that every action parliamentarians take is being watched by Ghanaians and constituents subsequently take action against them during elections.



He added that sometimes the repercussions go a long way to affect the party as well, hence, the NDC will act reasonably to avoid all these.



“There is a way that can backfire and then your party will suffer at the poll so we are rational, we are reasonable people, we have constituents.”