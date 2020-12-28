NDC will not present 12 lawyers in court for election petition - Amaliba

Legal team member of the NDC, Abraham Amaliba

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has denied claims that it will assemble 12 lawyers as it prepares to petition the Supreme Court over their stance on the outcome of the polls.

A member of the legal team of the party lawyer Abraham Amaliba told Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5FM that the NDC will not assemble so many lawyers as circulated on social media.



The names of 12 persons that have come up as NDC legal brains are Lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata, Lawyer Nana Ato Dadzie, Lawyer Fui Tsikata, Lawyer Dominic Ayeni, Lawyer Tony Lithur and Lawyer Dr. Bassit Bamba.



Others were; Lawyer Samuel Cudjoe, Lawyer Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong, Lawyer Victor Kojoga Adawudu, Lawyer Edudzi Kudzo Tamakloe, Lawyer Abraham Amaliba, and Lawyer Dr. Rainer Akumperigya and Lawyer Sammy Gyamfi.



But Abraham Amaliba says the list is not an official one from the party.



According to him, the party will only present a few lawyers like it did in 2012.

He insisted the polls were rigged in favor of the incumbent and the NDC will emerge as winners after the case is presented.



He said their evidence is watertight and Ghanaians will appreciate their allegations that the polls were rigged.



Abraham Amaliba was hopeful the petition will expose the rigging schemes used by the EC to declare the incumbent NPP winners of the polls.



Meanwhile, he announced the NDC will seek live coverage of the polls like it was done in 2012.