NDC will open Ho airport if voted into power – Ofosu-Ampofo

NDC National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo

National Chairman of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo has said the next NDC government will open the Ho airport to human traffic.

According to him, the NDC has promised and delivered developmental projects across the country including the Ho airport which was completed in 2016.



“When the NDC promises, we deliver. We promised that we will build a port in Tema, we delivered. We promised that we’ll build a new airport terminal three, President Mahama delivered. We promised that we’ll expand the Kumasi airport, we delivered. We promised that we’ll build an airport in Ho under the then leadership of Madam Dzifa Ativor (former Roads and Transport Minister), we’ve put up a new airport in Ho,” he said.



The $25 million Ho airport, which was completed in 2016, has not been commissioned yet.



According to the people of the region, especially residents in and around Ho, the inability to open the facility for use is affecting socio-economic activities and development in and around Ho including job opportunities.

Mr. Ofosu-Ampofo who was speaking at a community engagement in Keta during the running mate, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang’s tour in the Volta region assured the people that, should Ghanaians re-elect Mr. John Mahama into office as the next President in the December 7 elections, the facility will be commissioned for use.



“We want to assure the good people of the Volta region that, when we come to power we’re going to commission that airport and put planes there to serve the people of the Volta region,” he noted.



He, therefore, urged the people to vote for the NDC because “the NPP government and Nana Akufo-Addo have wasted the four years without doing anything. When it’s about two months to elections, they’re carrying shovels and axes and they’re doing sod-cutting”.



The Chairman emphasized the need to vote for NDC saying “the voting that is going to take place on December 7 is going to be a vote of destiny, we’re going to declare the destiny of this country”.