NDC will protect the vulnerable in society - Asiedu Nketiah

NDC General Secretary, Asiedu Nketia

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, says the next NDC government has a special package for the vulnerable in society, including orphans, widows and the aged.

He said when elected into office in the December 7 elections, the NDC administration will establish special homes for the aged who are in need and give all persons above 60 years free health care.



Mr Nketiah also said widows will be protected through a legal instrument to ensure that they benefit from their deceased husband’s properties as well as protect them from harassment or intimidation.



He explained that the new law when passed will complement Intestate Succession Law 1985, PNDC Law 111.

The NDC’s General Secretary made this known when he addressed a mini durbar of Chiefs, elders and cashew farmers at Baano no.2 in the Jaman South constituency as part of the Bono Regional campaign tour of NDC presidential candidate John Dramani Mahama on Tuesday.



Mr Asiedu was concerned about the inadequacy of legal protection for domestic workers, noting that some people take advantage of the situation to cheat and unfairly treat their domestic employees.



He said the next NDC government will therefore address the situation by passing a law to protect domestic workers.