'NDC will receive bigger shock than 2016' – Ursula

Communication Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful in a campaign mood

The MP for Ablekuma West Ursula Owusu-Ekuful says the opposition NDC will receive a shocking loss in December as they did in the 2016 elections.

Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful made the comment after submitting her nomination form to run as a parliamentary candidate for the third time in the constituency which is regarded as an NPP stronghold.



Speaking to the media after successfully submitting her form, she said she expects to renew her mandate for “four more to do more roads, four more for scholarships, four more for infrastructure here, four more for jobs and skills training, four more for job opportunities. Because they know me, they’ve trusted me, and I’ve proven myself over the years.”



“And so I’m confident that once again too, the good people of Ablekuma West will return me to parliament as their MP because they know that we seek power to serve, not to lord it over them and we are always with them. We know what their needs and their issues are.”

Enumerating her achievements she said “if you look at the amount of work we’ve done in these three and a half years. Twenty-five kilometers of asphalt and still counting. The western link road is still under construction, it will be done by the time we go to the polls.



She went on “over 5,000 people have received small loans to use in the various businesses that they are engaged in. Those who wanted work and pay taxis they’ve received some. Scholarships for tertiary and primary were given even in addition to the free SHS. Police stations are being constructed, a courthouse is being built. There’s no way we are going to work this hard and leave it for someone else to come and occupy, ‘tofiakwa.'”



On the chances of the NPP at the December polls, she maintained “let’s wait till 7th December. And I think the NDC will be given an even bigger shock than they received in 2016.”