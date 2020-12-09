NDC will resist any alteration of results – Minority Leader

Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu

The Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, has said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will resist any attempt to change the Techiman South parliamentary results.

In a press briefing at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC), the re-elected Tamale South Member of Parliament said the governing party is using military officers to intimidate electoral officers to recount the ballots in the process to change results in their favour.



“The military cannot intimidate us with their guns,” he said.



He added that it is illegal to recount the results at a polling station.



“It is not legally permissible to do recount at collation centres and using the military to intimidate for a recount.

“Collation centres are centres for aggregation of polls from polling stations. They are not to be used for the purpose of recounting.”







