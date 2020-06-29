Politics

'NDC will still lose 2020 elections even if they summon their ancestral fathers' - Mame Yaa

Mame Yaa Aboagye, Deputy Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has jabbed the leadership and members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for making a sudden U-turn on the new voters’ register.

To her, NDC can even summon their “ancestral fathers” to register their names on Tuesday, June 30, 2020; they will still lose the general elections.



“Now, the evidence is clear because the Supreme Court has spoken and the verdict is unambiguous, therefore one has the right to partake in the registration exercise or decline it...we don’t care.”



The Supreme Court unanimously dismissed the National Democratic Congress (NDC) case against the Electoral Commission to compile a new voters’register for the 2020 general elections



The 7-member panel presided over by Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, in its decision held that the EC is an independent body and will only be directed by the court if it acts contrary to law.



The seven-member panel that heard the case included Justices Jones Dotse, Paul Baffoe Bonnie, Sule Gbagegbe, Samuel K. Marful-Sau, Nene Amegatcher, and Professor Ashie Kotey.

NDC flagbearer, John Mahama expressed disappointment in the court verdict but urged the party’s members and supporters to partake in the upcoming voter’s registration exercise although it kicked against it before the Supreme Court ruling on Thursday, June 25.



To Mame Yaa, Mr. Mahama’s call won’t change the fact that the NDC has never been in support of the exercise.



“I have always questioned the integrity of the NDC especially when it comes to public discourse on issues concerning the ordinary Ghanaians. They have always kicked against the new voters’ register and I think it will be best for them to maintain their stand.



The EC is ready to ensure all qualified Ghanaians are registered. It is the right of every citizen to exercise their mandate through voting and it is equally the responsibility of the voter to register before you can enjoy such rights. So, let us be citizens and follow the necessary COVID-19 protocols and join the queue to register to vote. Elections belong to you. It is your decision and legal right. As for NDC, they can call all their ancestral fathers to come and register, they will still lose 2020 election,” she said.

