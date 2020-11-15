NDC will win 9 parliamentary seats in Ashanti Region – Awuah-Darko projects

Kingsley Kwame Awuah-Darko, Spokesperson on Trade and Industry for the NDC

Spokesperson on Trade and Industry of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for 2020 elections campaign, Kingsley Kwame Awuah-Darko has said his party is going to snatch 6 more seats in the Ashanti Region come December 7, bringing the total to nine.

“I feel that we will retain all our three seats, and we will add a minimum of 6 seats making 9. It will not be less than that”. Mr. Awuah-Darko told Angel FM Kumasi in an interview monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



According to the Former CEO of Bulk Oil Transportation Company Limited (BOST), his party is embarking on a campaign strategy which is targeted at taking away some parliamentary seats from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Meanwhile the NPP which regards the Ashanti Region as its stronghold has said it is crucial to capture all 47 seats.



The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in one of his campaign addresses in the region said “When I am being sworn into office to commence my second term as president, I am hoping to have 47 NPP MPs from the Ashanti Region to help the party dominate Parliament”.

“In 2016, the Ashanti Region gave the NPP 44 out of the 47 parliamentary seats and we can do better this time by amassing all the 47 MP seats to seal the Agenda 47/47 target of the party,” the President stressed.



The three parliamentary seats of the NDC of which the NPPs are working to capture includes; Asawase Constituency, Sekyere Afram Plains and Ejura Sekyeredumase.



However, Mr. Awuah-Darko speaking with Kwame Tanko host of the show Angel in the Morning insisted the NDC would rather capture 6 more seats because the NPP led by Nana Addo has failed the people in the region after they voted for them massively in the 2016 elections.



