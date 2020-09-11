Politics

NDC will win La-Dadekotopon seat by 70% vote margin – Odoley Sowah

Rita Odoley Sowah, NDC Parliamentary Candidate for the La-Dadekotopon constituency

The Parliamentary Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the La-Dadekotopon constituency, Rita Odoley Sowah, has stated that complacency on their part led to the party losing the seat to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2016 elections.

She revealed that the party will not be complacent this time as it goes into this year’s polls.



Speaking at the 3FM Constituency Debate on Friday, September 11, she said: “John Mamaha won the elections in La Dadekotopon but we lost the parliamentary seat because some of our people were too complacent.”



She added: “We are working on winning the seat back and I am confident we will win by 70% vote margin. Come December 7 the NDC will reclaim the seat.”



In 2020, the NPP will be represented by Joseph Gerald Tetteh Nyannyafio, who defeated incumbent Member of Parliament Vincent Odotei Sowah.

According to Mr Tetteh Nyannyafio, the party is poised to win power in the 2020 polls.



He said “we will win the parliamentary primaries by nothing less than 60% of the votes. Anything less than that would be a failure”.



The Constituency was held by the NDC for 12 years until they lost to the NPP in 2016. The NDC lost with a difference of 1600 votes.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.