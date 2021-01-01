'NDC will win election petition' – Prophet Badu Kobi claims

The National Democratic Congress’ assertions that the results of the 2020 Presidential election as declared by the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission will be vindicated by the Supreme Court, Prophet Badu Kobi, the leader of Glorious Wave Chapel International has prophesied.

According to him, the NDC will taste victory in the election petition at the Supreme Court.



Speaking during a 31st December watch night service, Badu Kobi averred that the current occupant of the presidential seat is not the right one.



He stated that what he contends to be the truth about the December 7 polls will be revealed during the election petition and the NDC’s John Mahama will take the seat.



“The Truth of Ghana's election will come out and the rightful owner will take the seat”, he mentioned as part of a catalogue of prophecies for the new year.



The NDC on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 filed a petition at the Supreme Court seeking an annulment of the elections.



The party and its candidate John Mahama are asking the apex court to order a re-run of the 2020 presidential elections.

Badu Kobi earlier accused the EC of rigging the elections which led to his prophecy about the elections not coming to fruition.



He stated that but for the rigging, the he prophecy that John Mahama was going to win the elections would have been fulfilled.



Badu Kobi also claimed that there will be attempts on the life of the vociferous Communications Director of the National Democratic Congress, Sammy Gyamfi.



He stated that the attempt will be spiritual as the people behind it have realized that they cannot execute him physically.



“NDC should pray for Sammy Gyamfi. Some people want to kill him spiritually”, he told the congregants.



