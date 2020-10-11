NDC will win presidential elections - Asiedu Nketia

NDC General Secretary, Asiedu Nketia

Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has predicted that the party would win the presidential elections by 57 per cent on December 7.

He said the prediction was based on the party’s policy proposals contained in the People’s Manifesto, which were superior and resonated well with the people.



Mr Asiedu Nketiah stated this in a speech read on his behalf by Mr Sylvester Mensah, a leading member of the NDC, during the opening of the Cadres and NDC Activists Conference in Tamale on Saturday.



The one-day conference, organised with support from the Friedrich Ebert Stiftung, a German organisation, and attended by NDC Cadres drawn from the five regions in the north, was to take stock of the national democratic revolution so far and map out strategies for the way forward for the party’s victory in December.



It was on the theme: “Building the Ideological Capacity of Cadres for Progressive Politics in Ghana”.



Mr Asiedu Nketiah listed some of the NDC 2020 manifesto promises, including free primary health care, free TVET Education from the second cycle to tertiary level, absorption of half of the school fees of tertiary students next year in response to COVID-19 hardships, amongst others, saying they were progressive and responded to the needs of the people.

The country goes to the polls on December 7, in a keenly contested election where the incumbent President, Nana Akufo-Addo, on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party, is seeking re-election and former President Mahama, on the ticket of the NDC, is staging a comeback.



A total of 275 Members of Parliament will also be elected on that day.



Mr Asiedu Nketiah called on the citizenry to oust the government from power by voting the NDC to ensure equal opportunities for all.



He called on NDC Cadres to close their ranks and work towards the total mobilisation of all citizens to enable the party to resoundingly win the elections.



Mr John Mahama, Flagbearer of the NDC, whose message was delivered by Alhaji Hudu Yahaya, a leading member of the NDC, said a lot of work needed to be done at the grassroots level, calling on the NDC Cadres to use their influence to canvass votes for the party at the lower level.

He recognised NDC Cadres’ political consciousness and urged them to volunteer themselves as polling agents during the elections to ensure that the party was not cheated during the polls.



Mr Antwi-Boasiako Sekyere, Group Coordinator of Cadres and NDC Activists Conference, said the actions of the government were rather hurting the people, who were yearning for change.



He called on the Cadres to effectively support the campaign activities of the party.