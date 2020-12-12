NDC wins more parliamentary seats in Eastern Region

NDC flag

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has increased their parliamentary seats in Eastern Region from Five in 2016 to eight in the 2020 general election.

The NDC won the Akwatia and Ayensuano seats, two safe seats of the NPP, and reclaimed their old Upper Manya Krobo seat which they lost to the NPP in 2016.



However, the party lost the Upper-West Akim seat, which has been one of their safe seats since 1996.

The party maintained their seats in the Asuogyaman, Lower Manya Krobo Yilo Krobo and the Afram Plains North and South constituencies, this had made the NPP to drop their parliamentary seat from 27 to 25 seats against NDCs eight seat.



Mr Samuel Ayeh-Paye, MP for Ayensuano constituency, lost to the NDC in a bid to seek re-election for the fourth time while Mr Ernest Kumi the NPP candidate lost to the NDC.