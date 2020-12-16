NDC women give journalist hot chase

Samson Kwame Nyamekye, UTV journalist

A journalist with UTV had to run for his life after he was chased by some aggrieved women of the National Democratic Congress during their protest in Kumasi on Tuesday.

The journalist identified as Samson Kwame Nyamekye who was attacked at the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council is the head of the indigenous media firm in the region.



Alongside his crew, Samson Nyamekye was chased by the women as they accused them of being bias in their reportage, adding that UTV contributed to their defeat.



According to a Daily Guide report, Mr. Nyamekye “initially ignored the barrage of insults and threats that the NDC women hurled at him as he concentrated on his work of reporting the event.



“But things turned from bad to worse for him as the NDC women tried to manhandle him. Sensing danger, the journalist then took to his heels and he was chased," the report added.



The NDC women's wing led by NDC National Women’s Organizer, Hannah Bissiw held a protest against the declaration of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as president-elect in the just-ended polls.



The protest adds to many others that have been held since the declaration.

The first of many was after Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, told supporters the NDC does not accept the results of the presidential elections as announced by the Chair of the Electoral Commission (EC) Jean Mensa.



At a press conference, Haruna Iddrisu expressed reservations about the way and manner in which the polls were conducted hence, the rejection.



“We reject the presidential elections as announced by the chair of the Electoral Commission. And we also want to serve notice that the blatant effort even to deny us of a parliamentary majority will be fiercely resisted,” the Tamale South lawmaker said.



In Bolgatanga and Tamale, for instance, hundreds of supporters were seen on the streets burning car tyres in disapproval of the election results.



The NDC, however, maintained that they intend to continuously hold a peaceful protest until their votes count.