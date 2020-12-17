NDC won’t get justice at Supreme Court – Odike cautions Mahama

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

Founder and disqualified 2020 flagbearer of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Mr. Akwasi Addai Odike has cautioned former President John Dramani Mahama against seeking justice on the December 7 elections outcome at the Supreme Court.

In an interview with Kumasi-based Pure FM’s Osei Kwadwo monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the businessman advised former President John Dramani Mahama not to be deceived by a ‘go to court’ call from the Christian Council of Ghana and members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



The Christian Council of Ghana has appealed to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to avoid statements that have the tendency of causing chaos and urged the NDC to desist from the street protests and agitations and rather resort to the court to seek redress.



But according to Odike, the Supreme Court which has been packed by President Akufo-Addo with his favourites will never give former President John Dramani Mahama and his NDC justice.



“So far as we need peace in this country doesn’t mean there should be no justice. I was expecting the Christian Council to condemn the demeanor of the Electoral Commission (EC) boss Jean Mensa before they preach about go to court “Odike said.

Odike added that “even the leadership of the Christian Council know that John Mahama will not get justice when he seeks redress at the Supreme Court”.



“Rigging December 7 general elections was planned by President Akufo-Addo and EC Boss Jean Mensa when President Akufo-Addo appointed her (Jean Mensa) as EC boss. Akufo-Addo packed the Supreme Court because he knew after rigging the elections, the opposition party will go to court for redress” he explained.



Akwasi Addai Odike insisted that “John Dramani Mahama should focus on his call for an independent Forensic Audit of the pink sheets which are outcome than going to court”, calling on the EC boss Jean Mensa to resign for disgracing Ghana’s democracy.



