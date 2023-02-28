NDC youth of Essikado-Ketan pick nomination form for Dr. Grace Ayensu-Danquah

NDC flag

Source: GNA

National Democratic Congress (NDC) youth in the Essikado-Ketan constituency have picked a Parliamentary nomination form on behalf of Professor Grace Ayensu-Danquah to contest the Parliamentary seat, for a second time, in the 2024 elections.

The move followed overwhelming calls from NDC members and youth of Essikado-Ketan, who tipped Dr Ayensu-Danquah to grab the seat from the NPP in the 2024 elections.



Speaking to Ghana News Agency, Dr Ayensu-Danquah said, “I have renewed respect and a deep sense of duty and dedication to my beloved people of Essikado-Ketan constituency.”



She said, “it is the moment of decision for the destiny of youth in Essikado-Ketan to be shaped.”

According to the Surgeon and Philanthropist, “since the NDC Parliamentary and Presidential nomination forms were opened on Thursday, “I have been reluctant to pick the form not because I don’t think that with hard work, we cannot get the job done and take the seat from NPP.



“Not because my burning desire to serve had diminished in any way whatsoever but mainly because of certain internal dynamics and advice from some loved ones who felt I didn’t deserve the petty attacks from some of our people.”



Dr Ayensu-Danquah said the constituency had been orphaned since 1992 and entreated the NDC party faithful to stop the internal wranglings, bickering, acrimony and backbiting and throw their support behind her to capture the seat from the NPP.