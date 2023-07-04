NDC youth organizer aspirant dies in car crash few hours to primaries

Flag of the NDC | File photo

A Sunday night car crash has killed an aspiring deputy youth organizer of the National Democratic Congress in the Wassa Amenfi East Constituency, leaving his campaign coordinator in critical condition.

The deceased, Maclean Asaah Jacob, and the surviving victim, Opoku Isaac, the Valley Area Coordinator, were returning from a campaign ground when a hit-and-run driver crashed into them.



Mr Asaah Jacob died on the spot on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at about 8:00 pm in the incident which occurred on the Wassa Akropong–Smaamang stretch, Mr Opoku Isaac told Angel FM’s Western Regional Correspondent.



“After crashing into us, the driver drove on,” the victim told Agyemfra Bright.



The deceased’s body has, however, been conveyed to the Wassa Akropong Hospital Morgue for preservation.

Meanwhile, Mr Opoku Isaac is currently on admission receiving treatment in the same Hospital.



Police have also visited the scene and have launched investigations into the crime.



The NDC Primaries in the Amenfi East Constituency were put on ice due to some internal party issues.



The party scheduled Monday, July 3, 2023, to hold primaries to elect executives for the constituency and is expected to come off at Ankosia.