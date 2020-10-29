NDP to establish pension scheme for farmers

File Photo: NDP logo

The future government of the National Democratic Party (NDP) would introduce a pension scheme for all cash crop farmers in the country.

The beneficiaries of the scheme would include cocoa, rubber, rice, and cashew farmers, people in the fishing industry, and members of various associations in the agricultural sub-sector.



The scheme is to protect the future of farmers and assure them of protection in their old age.



This was contained in the prepared 2020 manifesto of the NDP yet to be launch which was made available to the Ghana News Agency(GNA).

According to the proposed manifesto, the party would provide free pesticides to farmers, especially to cocoa farmers.



As part of the agricultural policy of the party, it planned to build appropriate warehouses for the storage of vegetables across the country for vegetable farmers and ensure an all-year-round supply of vegetables for local consumption and export.