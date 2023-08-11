NE/R: Move to higher grounds – NADMO to residents following floods

Flooding have hit areas due to increased rainfalls

The North East Regional Secretariat of the National Disaster and Management Organisation (NADMO) has issued a flood alert to residents of the region.

This follows the flash floods that occurred on Wednesday, 9 August 2024.



The North East Regional NADMO in a statement advised residents of the region to be on the alert and move to higher grounds.



NADMO assured residents that it will keep monitoring the situation and working with other relevant agencies to ensure “prompt response to any emergency as well as issue regular updates on the situation to advise accordingly".

It also advised all road users travelling to Nalerigu from other parts of the Region and beyond to be cautious as the bridge between Tinguri and Gbani have collapsed.



The Nasia, Kperigu and Mimima road has also been affected due to the heavy flood and are not accessible.