NHIA reviews medicine list, service tariffs

Pharmacy1 File photo: Service tariffs have been increased by 10% across board

Thu, 2 Feb 2023 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has announced a review of the NHIS Medicines list and Service Tariffs effective today February 01, 2023.

Framework medicines have been increased by 50% plus an additional 30% marginal increase by the NHIA, while Non-Framework medicines have been reviewed upwards by 20%, a Press Statement issued by the Authority said.

Also, Service tariffs have been increased by 10% across board.

Meanwhile, Artemether Injection 80mg/m1 and Levofloxacin Infusion 500mg/m1 have been added to the NHIA Medicines List and will now be reimbursed by the Scheme, said the NHIA statement.

“All service providers and the general public are to take note of these adjustments which have been effected to correspond to the observed increase in prices of most Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API’s), the statement concluded.

