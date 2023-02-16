1
NHIS works, every Ghanaian should sign on to it - Kofi Capito

Kofi Kapito Sx Chief Executive Officer of the Consumer Protection Agency, Kofi Owusu Hene, a.k.a. Kofi Kapito

Thu, 16 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Chief Executive Officer of the Consumer Protection Agency, Kofi Owusu Hene, a.k.a. Kofi Kapito, has touted the efficiency of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

Speaking in a GTV interview monitored by GhanaWeb, on Thursday, February 16, 2023, Kofi Kapito shared his experience of not paying a penny when he used his NHIS card for the first time.

He urged every Ghanaian to ensure that they enrol on the scheme to ensure that their health needs are sorted.

“One day, last week, all of a sudden, I wasn't feeling well… so I decided to go to the Ridge Hospital. To my amazement the NHIS card, really, really, really works.

“They gave me a card for free. I did a lab, saw the doctor, consultation, prescription, free... Every Ghanaian should get NHIS,” he said.

Kofi Kapito commended the Chief Executive Officer of the scheme, Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye, for his good work and asked to be made an ambassador for the scheme.

Watch the interview below:



You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:





IB/DA
