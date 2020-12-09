NPA boss Tampuli wins parliamentary seat

Hassan Tampuli, CEO of the NPA wins Gushegu parliamentary seat

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Alhassan Tampuli Suleman, has won the Gushegu parliamentary seat in the Northern Region on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He polled a total of 30,401 votes.



His main contender, Mohammed Yussif Malimali of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), managed to poll 28,055 votes.

Out of the 58,706 total valid votes cast, 1,789 votes were rejected.



Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission has assured Ghanaians that it will announce the final results for this year's election today, December 9, 2020.