NPP 2020 manifesto: Check out all of Akufo-Addo’s promises under education

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Saturday, August 22, 2020, unveiled its manifesto at Cape Coast as part of the campaign for the next general elections.
With a theme, “Protecting our Progress, Transforming Ghana for All,” the manifesto outlines programmes of action in the event that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is retained for a second term on December 7, 2020.
Below are President Akufo-Addo’s agenda for education as captured in the manifesto:
- Consolidate implementation of the Free SHS and Free TVET programmes
- All tertiary students (except teacher and nurse trainees receiving allowances) will get the option to obtain a student loan without the requirement of a guarantor, provided he or she has a National ID/GhanaCard, defer repayment to after National Service plus an additional one-year grace period.
- Implement the US$219 million Ghana Accountability for Learning Outcomes Project (GALOP) to improve the quality of education in low performing basic education schools
- Build 16 Model SHS in Zongo communities across the 16 regions
- Increased resources and infrastructure for special needs education across the country
- Expand infrastructure to increase access to professional legal education
- Complete the provision of free Wifi at all senior secondary schools and public tertiary institutions and training colleges.
Below is a summary of the NPP 2020 manifesto
