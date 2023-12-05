NPP 2020 parliamentary candidate resigns from the party

Eunice Lasi, NPP 2020 parliamentary candidate for Sege

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the Sege Constituency for the 2020 parliamentary election, Eunice Lasi, has resigned from the party.

In her resignation letter which was sighted by GhanaWeb, Eunice Lasi, cited mistreatment by regional and constituency executives of the party as her reason for resigning from the party.



She accused the NPP Volta Regional Chairman, Divine Otto Agorhom, of sabotaging her campaign during the 2020 elections because his preferred candidate did not win the parliamentary primaries.



Eunice Lasi again stated in the letter, which was dated December 4, 2023, and addressed to the General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Frimpong Kodua, that the constituency executives of the party scheme and used all manner of means to ensure that she lost the just ended orphan constituency parliamentary primaries.



“In the run-up to the 2023 Parliamentary race, I received an indefinite suspension letter from the constituency Executives stating various reasons a week to the initial picking of nominations forms for the parliamentary race. I sensed it was another scheme to get me out but I still fought ahead.



“Prior to the Election, the constituency Chairman Mr. Augustus Adjaottor popularly known as Chairman Spain and his executives went round telling polling station executives, he cannot work with me when I win the election. On the day of the election as well, superpowers were sent to eliminate me from the race again and influenced the election with money and threats,” she said.



She added, “It is with good intentions I wanted to serve my beloved party and my constituency but I have had lots of setbacks which I would no longer want to endure. I have not been treated fairly ever since I decided to contest in Sege constituency on the Party's ticket and as a matter of principle, I humbly request you to accept my resignation as a member of the party".

Read the full letter below:







BAI/OGB



Watch the latest episode of Everyday People below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.