NPP, Akufo-Addo have failed to fix date for primaries – Sam George

Npp Executives 600x400 Some national executives of the NPP

Fri, 3 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has alleged that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is struggling to fix a date for the its parliamentary and presidential primaries.

According to him, the leadership of the NPP after several hours of meetings in the presence of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo could not agree on the date for their internal elections.

In a tweet shared on Friday, February 3, 2023, the MP added that the failure of the NPP to come to an agreement on just a date for its internal elections shows the kind of trouble the country finds itself.

“If the New Patriotic Party (NPP) after postponement and two days of three separate meetings even with the President in attendance cannot fix a simple date for internal elections, do you still believe they can fix the economy they broke?

“GOD save our Homeland Ghana,” parts of the tweet the MP shared read.

Meanwhile, at least five members of the NPP have officially stated their intention of contesting in the party's flagbearership race.

They include the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong; former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen; ex-Mampong MP Francis Addai-Nimoh, former Railways Minister Joe Ghartey and ex-General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyapong.

Vice President Mahama Mahamudu Bawumia is expected to contest in the party’s presidential primaries but he has not officially announced his candidature.

