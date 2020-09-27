NPP Aspirants Unite for Victory is a good move - Chairman Dollar

NPP Madina Constituency Chairman, Honourable Eric Nartey Yeboah

Source: NPP Aspirants Unite Group

The madina Constituency chairman of the NPP, Honourable Eric Nartey Yeboah has eulogized the group ‘NPP aspirants Unite for Victory’ describing the group as one of the most intelligent novel campaign innovations in the 21st century.

According to the outspoken NPP chairman also known as chairman Dollar, every single vote is relevant in a democracy and every aspirant has a support base even if they are family members, ‘ to this extent every move to bring the Tom dick and Harry together for victory is a welcome idea’.



Chairman Dollar said that losing an election is not an easy thing. ‘as a person who has ever lost an election before, I see it to be legendary for the losing aspirants to come together to campaign for a bigger victory, therefore the party must welcome the idea.’ He said, adding that the doors of the madina constituency is wide open for them.



Chairman Dollar made this comments when some of the members of the NPP aspirants Unite for Victory called on him.



The group consists of all the aspirants who contested the NPP parliamentary primaries and lost. They decided to come together to give massive support to the NPP Presidential candidate and Parliamentary candidates in the 2020 elections. Their sole goal is to ensure that losing aspirants do not work against their party in their constituencies in the coming elections.

Chairman Dollar admonished the members not to only concentrate on the national platform at the detriment of their constituencies.



"Use your numbers to descend in your constituencies, the grassroots levels and campaign massively for the party’ he said.



Chairman Dollar assured the group of his support during this election period.





Source: NPP Aspirants Unite Group