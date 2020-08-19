Politics

NPP Bono East inaugurates campaing team for election 2020

Bono East NPP campaign team

The New Patriotic Party in Bono East has officially launched its campaign team ahead of the 2020 election at a colourful ceremony in Techiman on Tuesday, August 18, 2020.

The team comprises regional executives headed by Chairman Thomas Adu Appiah and other carefully selected party gurus who have vowed with commitment to ensure massive victory for the party in the region.



The vibrant campaign team include Regional Chairman Thomas Adu – Appiah, Alhaji Ibrahim Mohammed, David Boakye, Mahama Seidu Limann, Martha Boahemaa Baffoe, Musah Sulemana, Owusu Amponsah, Sophia Afriyie Danso, Amobea Vivian, Daniel Owuredu, Agyeman Macarthy, Alhaji Adamu Mohammed, Isaac Mensah Baffoe, Kumah Paul, Addo Donkor Everson, Abdul- Rahman Iddris.



Other members of the team include the Bono East Regional Minister Kofi Amoakohene, and his Deputy Hon. Martin Oti Gyarko. Hon. Peter Mensah as the representative for the MMDCEs in the region.



Prof. Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi, the Board Chairman of GIIF, Kwasi Adu-Gyan Director-General of KAICE, Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah Deputy Regional Reorganization Minister, Jackeline Boatemaa Bonus, Diana Yeboah are also members of the team.



2nd National Vice Chairman F.F Antoh, Lawyer Nana Obiri Deputy General Secretary and Henry Nana Boakye the National Youth Organizer took turns to address the gathering which observed all the COVID-19 protocols.



Addressing the new team, the National 2nd Vice Chairman of the NPP, Frederick Freduah Anto, charged the team to collaborate with all party members to ensure victory in 2020.

He noted that the government has delivered so much on the social contract it signed with the good people of this country in 2016 and this should form the basis for the campaign.



“We have done so much with this administration and the time is now that we let the electorate know why we deserve another term to govern this country and this is your mandate” Anto charged the team.



Chairman Thomas Adu-Appiah, the Regional Chairman who spoke on behalf of the campaign team noted that creation of the region has come with lots of blessings to the party and the entire people in the Bono East and assured the party of the team’s resolve to ensure victory in 2020.



He called for all hands to be on deck in order to ensure the party increases the number of seats in the region. He also urged Ghanaians to vote massively for the NPP come December 7 to enable the Akufo-Addo led NPP government continue its numerous policies targeting the masses and improving the lives of the people.



The team, appointed by the leadership of the Region, will lead and facilitate the activities of regional campaigns, likewise various constituencies.

Source: Kwame Boakye-Sremah, Contributor

