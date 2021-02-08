NPP Chairman sacks pupils from classroom, locks up building

Mr Henry Yaw Afful locked up the school because he has not been paid for the work he executed.

Jaman South Constituency First Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Henry Yaw Afful has allegedly locked up the Ampenkro/Asatroa primary school.

According to the Chronicles newspaper, the chairman who sacked the pupils from the classroom before the closure, claims the government has not paid him for a work done.



The Chairman is said to have stormed the school site and locked up the whole school, leaving the pupils and the teachers stranded.



The report stated that the six unit classroom project was allocated to his firm, Henforo’s construction under the One Million Dollar per Constituency as a contract.



The Municipal Chief Executive of the Jaman South Constituency of the Bono Region, Alhaji Abuu whiles speaking in an interview on radio in Sunyani, gave assurance to provide the school with a temporal place for the meantime.



He, however, criticized the attitude of the firm as one which is uncalled for and unlawful in a society in which they live; adding that the school assisted the project with communal labour.

“The action by the contractor is unfortunate because the community supported the project with communal labour and, therefore, the people must not suffer,” Mr Abuu asserted.



Mr Samuel Afful, the Head Teacher of the school as well as residents condemned the act.



They explained that the closure has affected the school's activities over the last few weeks.



Meanwhile, the contractor has promised to hand over the project to the community as soon as the consultant certifies the project for him to be paid.