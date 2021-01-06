NPP Chief Whip slams NDC MPs for occupying majority side of Parliament

MP for Nsawam-Adoagiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh

Frank Annor-Dompreh, the Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri has slammed the Members of Parliament on the ticket of NDC for occupying the side of Parliament that has been known to be for the party with majority seats.

NDC MPs who were first to file into the parliamentary chamber overtook the right side of the House which is known to be for the majority.



It led to some chaos between the two sides as NPP MPs led by KT Hammond attempted to have them move to the other side.



Speaking in a Joy News interview, Annor Dompreh who is the Chief Whip for the NPP MPs in the 8th parliament lashed out at his colleagues on the other side for the move.

He revealed that he confronted the leader of NDC MPs, Haruna Iddrisu, on the new sitting arrangement.



“There is some consultation going on to calm the situation. Be it as it may if the status quo remains as they are inviting us to yield to, we will still cast votes and after the Speaker is elected he will still interpret the standing orders.



“It's an invitation to a confrontational exchange because it's unnecessary. They want to create a bad impression for people to fall for it that they are in the majority. I’m surprised that Haruna Iddrisu is leading this. When I walked into the chamber, he was the first person I went to and he couldn’t give any tangible reason why they what they did," the MP stated.