NPP Columbus-Ohio branch Vice-Chairman supports Western North NPP

The electorates were asked to vote massively for the party to win the 2020 elections

Vice-Chairman of the United States of America Columbus-Ohio Chapter of the New Patriotic Party, Ampem Darko, has donated 10 brand new motorbikes and 1000 pieces of NPP branded T-shirts to the Western North Regional branch of the NPP to be distributed to all the nine constituencies in the region.

The move according to him is to support the party in the newly created region to win more parliamentary seats and increase presidential votes in the upcoming elections.



He commended President Akufo-Addo for successfully implementing the free senior high school policy, which according to him has reduced the burden on Ghanaians.



Mr. Darko used the occasion to appeal to other persons from the region to support the party and vote massively to maintain President Akufo-Addo to do more for the country.



"This is the time to show appreciation to the NPP and President Akufo-Addo for creating a new region for us," he said.

He cited the construction of Sefwi-Waiwso-Akontombra road, the Adjoafuo road as well as the Zipline drone delivery center among others as an example of president Akufo-Addo's good works in the region.



Mr. Stephen Adu Agyei, Regional Organizer who received the donation on behalf of the party said the items had come at the right time.



He said the donation will motivate the branch, constituency, and regional executives to work harder to ensure victory in the December polls.