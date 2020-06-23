Politics

NPP Decides: Don’t give up – NPP stalwart consoles losers

A member of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Communication team, Padmore Baffour Agyapong, has advised losers in the NPP primaries not to give up on their political efforts to serve the people.

In an interview with Kwame Afrifa Mensah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show, he encouraged that people who lost in the elections should try again the next time.



“Don’t give up if it is your vision to serve the people. You may lose once or twice, but don’t give up”, he stated.



He recommended that all who lost should adopt the attitude of the New Juaben South MP, Honourable Mark Assibey-Yeboah, who lost his ticket to the CEO of the Ghana Free Zones Board, Mr Michael Okyere Baafi.

Dr.Mark Assibey-Yeboah was recorded to have said that he does not believe that the party had to give him some kind of protection for him to continue in parliament.



“I don’t believe in protection. I believe in competitive elections. What has happened in New Juaben is welcome because if I’ve been protected, then it means the party would’ve denied Michael Okyere Baafi, who is actually the ‘Darling Boy’ of the constituents now, the opportunity to go to Parliament”, Dr. Mark Assibey-Yeboah said.



Speaking on the Member of Parliament’s comments, Padmore Baffour Agyapong noted, “This shows that losing a seat is not the end. A lot of people have come to serve and gone. The party will always be there but the people will go. If your constituents do not want you to go on, understand them.

