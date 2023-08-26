NPP Flagbearer elections: Heavy security at Ashanti Region voting centre

Sat, 26 Aug 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
In the wake of violence, rigging, and disorientation during elections, law enforcement officials have been spotted at the Ashanti Region voting center for the NPP Flagbearer elections.
They arrived in the wee hours of Saturday, August 26, 2023, to ensure that there was law and order as votes were cast.
Some security officers were positioned at the entrance of the voting centre while others ushered voters to seats as they waited for the voting process to begin.
It is very evident that the ambiance left no room for tomfoolery, disorganization as well and disorientation at the voting centre.
See the video below:
ASS/DAG
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Related Articles:
- Bawumia should step down from flag-bearer race over economic challenges – Jantuah
- It’ll be difficult to break the 8 if we don’t consolidate NPP’s existing seats – Subin MP
- NPP presidential race: Whoever comes up on top on Saturday will win Nov 4th elections - Dennis Miracles
- 'We've not lived up to expectation', tell Ghanaians the truth - Nana Obiri Boahen to NPP
- Kennedy Agyapong can win NPP flagbearership if he makes top five list – NDC man
- Read all related articles