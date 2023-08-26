NPP General Secretary calls for decorum ahead of special delegates conference

NPP General Secretary, Justin Frimpong-Kodua

Justin Frimpong-Kodua, the General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has shared his perspective on the upcoming Special Delegates Conference.

While visiting some polling centers on the morning of the conference, he spoke to the media during which he emphasized the importance of maintaining a respectful demeanor during the proceedings.



He also expressed pride in the Election Committee's effective management of the process, commending their efforts.



“We all need to be decorous. I am proud of the way and manner the elections committee has managed the process. They've done a good job and I say kudos to them,” he said.



The ten aspirants of the NPP, along with their supporters, are intensifying their efforts to win over delegates in the final push before the super delegates conference on Saturday, August 26.



The objective of the conference is to narrow down the ten candidates to the top five contenders who will compete for the party's presidential candidacy in the 2024 election.

The conference will witness 955 delegates participating in the voting process, which will take place across 17 voting centers throughout the country.



NPP Delegates Conference: Some aspirants may fall sick after declaration of results - Kwesi Pratt



Kwesi Pratt, Editor-in-Chief of the Insight newspaper, has predicted the range of reactions that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential aspirants may exhibit after the Special Delegates Congress on August 26.

Sharing his insights during his appearance on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' show, Pratt anticipates that all aspirants will gauge their levels of popularity on Saturday.



He added that some may receive a number of votes that returning to their families could prove challenging once results are announced.



While refraining from naming individuals, he indicated that some aspirants, despite his advice to the contrary, may find themselves disheartened due to their election outcomes.



“On voting day, when some aspirant see the number of votes they garnered, they will be greatly sorrowful...Some will even fall sick", he shared amid laughter.



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is set to hold its Super Delegates Conference, aimed at reducing the pool of contenders vying for the party's presidential candidacy in the upcoming 2024 general election.

Ten candidates are set to participate in the race, with the objective of selecting five candidates who will proceed to another round of voting in November. The final round will determine the substantive candidate for the presidential election.



