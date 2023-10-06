NPP MP calls for truce between Wontumi and Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong and Wontumi

New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament for Sehwi-Akontombra, Alex Djornobuah Tetteh has called for a truce between the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the party Bernard Antwi Boasiako alias Wontumi and flagbearer hopeful Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.

According to him, the two must exercise restraint in their utterances against each other as the internal process to elect a flagbearer for the 2024 presidential election heats up.



“We will appeal to our party leaders, my brother and senior Kennedy Agyapong and Chairman Wontumi the Ashanti Regional chairman to calm down on matters,” he stated on the Thursday, October 5, 2023, edition of Peace FM’s Kokrokoo Morning show.



He emphasised that the focus of the party should be winning the general election against the opposition National Democratic Congress and that will require internal unity lest the party sets itself up for defeat.



“This is an internal election and at the end of the day the bigger picture is to face off with the NDC. The other parties only come to fill up space and cannot put up any better competition but if we as a party keep doing this to each other in an internal contest, what then will we go out there to tell the general public?” he questioned.



“If we are not careful we will end up falling in the pit we are digging,” the MP added.

After he was openly dared by Kennedy Agyapong who had accused him of collapsing the NPP at a health walk event in Kumasi, Wontumi at a press conference on Wednesday threatened to have Kennedy Agyapong arrested.



“I love NPP, I will never say anything against the party or Kennedy Agyapong. I will always ensure the progress of the party. I will let the police arrest you if you threaten me again with your showdown comments.



"I’m advising you against such comments, your threats on Ahmed Suale’s life caused his death. I’m not interested in you losing the elections, but please tell delegates what you can do for the party and desist from spewing derogatory comments against party members, and polling station agents.



"Just try to apologise to them. You have insulted chiefs, judges, and everyone in the country, everybody knows what you can do, change your attitude,” he advised.



The exchange between the two leading members of the NPP according to some critics speaks to the cracks within the party as it heads into the November 4 election to choose a flagbearer.

Kennedy Agyapong is going toe to toe with Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the contest and are joined by Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto and Francis Addai-Nimoh.



