NPP MP 'praises' Mahama, NDC for 24-hour economy proposal

Member of Parliament for Anyaa-Sowutuom, Dr Dickson Adomako Kissi

The Member of Parliament for Anyaa-Sowutuom, Dr Dickson Adomako Kissi, has praised former President John Dramani Mahama and his party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for coming up with the 24-hour economy proposal.

Speaking during a panel discussion on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana programme, on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP described the decision to come up with the proposal as smart.



He, however, indicated that the 24-hour economy proposal stems from the One District, One Factory (1D1F) programme being implemented by the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government.



“The NDC literally has been smart to see that the 1D1F is a very solid foundation to do what they are claiming to want to do. They cannot dispute the fact that the concept of manufacturing which Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been pushing hard lays a very strong foundation for this concert (the 24-hour economy).



“Kudos to the NDC, for rebranding, repacking 1D1F… The 24-hour economy literally for me is a rebranding of the 1D1F," he said.



The Anyaa-Sowutuom legislator added, “… I have always said that as much as men grow, we intend to do something that has always been done, we never really discover”.



The NPP legislator added that he is happy that the two leading political parties in Ghana have identified the need for Ghana to industrialise for the growth of the economy and the betterment of the lives of the citizenry.

Background:



Former President John Dramani Mahama said that the next NDC government would put measures in place to encourage businesses in Ghana to operate for 24 hours.



He explained that the policy measure would include giving businesses incentives to operate both night and day; possibly in three shifts, which means more jobs for the teeming youth of Ghana.



He added that paramount to the implementation of the 24-hour economy strategy is a police service that can ensure the protection of business during the night economy.



“A new NDC administration will work urgently to equip our youth with the entrepreneurial knowledge and skills needed for a sustainable future. We will introduce a 24-hour economy with incentives and tax breaks for manufacturers who will run extra shifts to create more room for employment,” he said.



Some Ghanaians, mostly from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), including the presidential candidate of the party, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, however, are not so enthused about the former president’s proposal.

Vice President Dr Bawumia, the presidential candidate of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), at a campaign event in Nalerigu, in the North East Region, on Monday, November 20, 2023, attacked the 24-hour economy policy proposition put forth by Mahama.



Bawumia explained that the idea of a 24-hour economy was not new to Ghana and that it appeared Mahama does not understand the concept.



“John Mahama says he has a new idea, what is this new idea, he says he wants a 24-hour economy. He doesn’t even understand that promise,” Bawumia told a teeming crowd up north on his first visit since his election as flagbearer.



He listed among others; hospitals, power and fuel service providers and some chop bars, that are already operating 24 hours adding that thanks to digitalization, “you can transfer and receive money 24 hours.”



“He (Mahama) doesn’t understand his own policy, it does not make sense. I want you to note in 2024 we are having a new vision. I will bring new policy and we will transform this country. John Mahama is the past, Dr. Bawumia is the future,” Bawumia added to cheers from the crowd.



He again criticised the proposal at another campaign event calling it "a bad idea".

“So, what is this 2024-hour economy, that you want to bring? It is purely an issue for any business. If you feel you would make money opening 24 hours; there is no law preventing you from opening.



“But this is one idea that John Mahama thinks he has brought. It is a bad idea. It is an idea that has not been thought through. It is a bad idea,” he said.



Watch his remarks in the video below:





#24HourEconomy is just 1D1F rebranded. Ghanaians should be happy that both NPP and NDC are focused on industrialization - Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi #GoodMorningGhana #MetroTV pic.twitter.com/CpOHBct0FK — Metro TV Ghana (@metrotvgh) December 5, 2023

BAI/OGB





Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.