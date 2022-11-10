NPP MPs boycott vote of censure against Ofori-Atta

They made this announcement in a press conference in parliament on Thursday

New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament (MPs) who called for the head of Finance Minister have refused to join their colleague minority members for a vote of censure in that regard.

According to them, despite the fact that they are sticking to their decision to call for the resignation of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, they will do so solely on their terms.



Addressing the media on November 11, 2022, the NPP MPs said;



"We are here to reiterate that, however much you heard us speaking that based on the intervention of the president, we will have to see the minister of finance do his work, read budget, see through appropriation and then the president will act.



"Over the days, we have heard the finance minister speaking and his speaking has influenced majority of us in the caucus, not only to state that we are back to the original position that we took, and that position is that the minister of finance must not be the one to read the budget, and must not be the one that would do the appropriation.

"We are here to tell you this morning that this will be very soon for you to see, the position of us and we are going to be positively defiant about that posture until that action is taken. However, we are not going to support the cause of the NDC in the chamber this morning.



"The cause of the NDC is premised on falsehood, propaganda and reasons that are not justifiable. Their position might look like ours but is not the same."



This comes following a decision by some 80 MPs to call for the sacking of the Finance Minister.



TWI NEWS



The group of New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament petitioned president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during a presser on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, to sack the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, and the Minister of State at the finance ministry, Adu Boahen, to restore public confidence in the economy."

The group said it will not do business with government nor support the 2023 Budget if the president fails to heed their calls.



According to them, the move follows previous concerns sent to the government that have not yielded any positive results.



More soon....