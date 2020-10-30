NPP-NDC Jamestown clash: Police accused of arresting only NDC supporters

20 people got injured when the supporters of the political parties clashed.

A Minority Member of Parliament has accused the police of being selective in its handling of a recent clash between supporters of the two main political parties at Jamestown.

National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Odododiodido, Nii Lante Vanderpuye, has said all the two persons who have been picked up by police following the violent clash on Sunday are all members of the party.



He said although supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) are involved in the incident, they are walking free.



“As I speak to you, those who started the violence are walking free and two of our [NDC] boys have been arrested and have been kept in police cells since yesterday,” Mr Vanderpuye told Joy News on Wednesday.



On Sunday, October 30, 2020, the supporters of the two main political parties clashed during a peace walk within the Odododiodio constituency.

In several viral videos, the supporters can be seen hurling bottles at each other amidst firing of gunshots.



Twenty persons got injured in the melee and the NPP office in the constituency was vandalised.



Police say two persons have so far been arrested over the incident.