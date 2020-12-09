NPP, NDC agents’ refusal to sign declaration forms in Savelugu delayed poll declaration - John Boadu

NPP General Secretary, John Boadu

The Electoral Commission’s delay in declaring the winner of the December 7 presidential election has been attributed to the refusal by agents of the two biggest parties, the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), to sign the parliamentary and presidential declaration forms at the Savelugu Constituency in the Northern Region.

Explaining the incident to the media, the General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu said an official of the EC who had participated in the early voting exercise on 1 December 2020, voted again on 7 December.



For this reason, the NPP agent in that constituency refused to sign the parliamentary declaration form, which the NDC’s candidate won.



For refusing to sign the parliamentary forms, the NDC agent also refused to sign the presidential declaration form, which declares President Akufo-Addo the winner of the Savelugu constituency.



The entrenched position of both parties caused the delay.



However, President Akufo-Addo directed the NPP to let the party’s agent sign the parliamentary form so that the NDC agent would also sign the presidential form.

The pink sheets will now be transferred to the regional collation centre and subsequently to the national collation centre at the EC’s headquarters, to officially declare the winner of the polls.







Click here to follow our Ghana Election Page for all the figures and results from the constituencies.



You can also click here to follow our livestream of Election Desk for all the press conferences, updates and interviews on the elections.