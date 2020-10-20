NPP, NDC pick 1 and 2 on ballot paper respectively

Ghana goes to the polls on December 7

The New Patriotic Party's (NPP) candidate, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will be on top of the ballot paper in the December 7 election.

The NPP was followed by the main opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC).



All political parties and the independent candidate contesting in the December elections balloted for their positions on the ballot paper today October 20, 2020.



There were two rounds of balloting. The first round was to choose the order of picking the ballot to determine the order on the ballot paper.



The second round finally determined by the order in which the presidential candidates filed their papers at the EC.



The Electoral Commission on Monday, October 19, 2020, cleared qualified candidates to contest the presidential race in the December 7 elections.

Below is the order in which they appear will appear on the ballot paper.



1 NPP - Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo



2 NDC - John Dramani Mahama



3 GUM - Rev. Kwabena Andrews



4 CPP - Ivor Kobina Greenstreet

5 GFP - Akua Donkor



6 GCPP - Dr Henry Lartey



7 APC - Hassan Ayariga



8 LPG - Kofi Akpaloo



9 PNC - David Akpasera

10 PPP - Brigitte Dzogbenuku



11 NDP - Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings



12 Independent Candidate - Asiedu Walker