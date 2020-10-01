NPP, NDC taking over the affairs of PNC - Sampson Awingobit

Sampson Asaaki Awingobit, Executive Secretary of the Importers and Exporters Association

Executive Secretary of the Importers and Exporters Association, Sampson Asaaki Awingobit, who contested for the position of a flagbearer at the elections of the People’s National Convention (PNC) yesterday has claimed that the two major political parties in Ghana, namely the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) control affairs of his party.

According to him, this has been made possible because of camps created in the party by Bernard Mornah and Dr. Edward Mahama.



In an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, he disclosed that he did not emerge, winner of the flagbearer contest, because he was a neutral who did not belong to any camp.



He told Samuel Eshun, “There was the Bernard Mornah camp. There was the Mahama camp. Even before the elections, the list was sent out saying ‘Bernard is the chairman’, ‘This is the secretary’, ‘order from above’. Can you imagine that before elections, someone had done this?



Sometimes I see Bernard saying Dr. Mahama has gone for money from the ruling government but they [Bernard Mornah’s camp] also have gone for money from the opposition NDC. They have all gone for support from the NDC and the NPP. NDC and NPP are taking over affairs of PNC. That is the truth of it. At a point, they were pointing fingers at each other and I was in the middle”.

Sampson hinted that Rev Samuel Adjei-Debrah, who was also a contestant for the flagbearer position was in Bernard Mornah’s camp when he stated, “The figures that I raised from the elections beating Bernard Mornah’s camp massively is my source of motivation. They were riding V8 and I was riding my small car. If Bernard Mornah’s candidate had pulled a little bit vote, I would have made the day. I would have been the winner”.



The PNC held its congress Wednesday, September 30, 2020, to elect its flagbearer for the 2020 presidential election and national executive officers to steer the affairs of the party for the next four years. David Apasera won overwhelmingly with 1315 votes as against Sampson Awingobit’s 789 votes and Rev Samuel Adjei-Debrah’s 465.



For the National Chairman slot, Bernard Mornah got 1266 votes as against Moses Dani Baah’s 1297 votes.