NPP National Communications Director narrates her painful ordeal after accident

Sat, 14 Nov 2020 Source: Peace FM
Deputy National Communications Director of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Jennifer Queen, has expressed appreciation to all who helped in her recovery after her accident in August.
Jennifer was involved in a horrific accident a few months ago and was admitted to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.
Speaking after her recovery on Neat FM's 'Me Man Nti' programme, she recalled how health officials at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, including Deputy Minister of Health, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye helped save her life and 'gave her back her legs'.
Listen to her in the video below
Source: Peace FM
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
Related Articles:
- Confusion rocks NPC as ED is directed to proceed on leave
- Ashanti Regional Minister calls critics sleepwalkers for not seeing Akufo-Addo projects
- A vote for NPP is a vote for brighter tomorrow – Maame Yaa Aboagye
- NPP Atebubu-Amantin health walk witness massive turnout
- Frank Mireku donates vehicle, cash to support NPP campaign in Mpraeso Constituency
- Read all related articles