NPP National Women's Organizer drops hints on Bawumia’s running mate

Kate Gyamfua, the National Women's Organizer of the New Patriotic Party

Kate Gyamfua, the National Women’s Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has provided insights into the party's choice for the running mate of NPP flagbearer for the 2024 elections, Dr. Mahamdu Bawumia.

Gyamfua revealed that the party has already made a decision regarding the potential running mate and has communicated their choice to Vice President Bawumia.



Speaking in an interview on Peace FM on November 22, 2023, she shared that the individual of choice must be a male Member of Parliament (MP) from the Ashanti region.



When asked if this requirement meant that those aspiring to the role who are not MPs should forfeit their dreams, she drew a parallel to the past, noting that diverse opinions existed before Vice President Bawumia's election.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo handed over the leadership of the NPP to Bawumia after the November 7 presidential primaries.



Akufo-Addo has held the position of the party's leader since 2007. As per the NPP's constitution, Dr. Bawumia, following his victory in the presidential primaries, assumes the role of the new leader of the party.



He is yet to decide on whom to partner as his running mate for the 2024 elections.



Names that have come under consideration as potential running mates include Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Minister of Communication, Adutwum Minister of Education and MP for Bosomtwe, Deputy Finance Minister, and Ejisu MP John Kumah, Mathew Opoku Prempeh Energy Minister among others.

Read her conversation with the host below:



Host: When will you be electing your running mate? Who are you considering for the role?



Kate: The person knows who they are.



Host: Male or female?



Kate: If male, he knows himself; if female, the same way.



Host: Is it Kate Gyamfua?



Kate: No, they won't appoint me. I will continue with my monkey works. The flagbearer will appoint his own running mate, and he knows who we want so he will do justice accordingly.

Host: Have you informed him of the person you want?



Kate: Yes, we have. We have communicated to him who we want to be the running mate.



Host: Is it the MP?



Kate: The person should be an MP.



Host: So, the running mate will be an MP?



Kate: Yes.



Host: So those aspiring to be the running mate and are not MPs should forfeit their dreams?

Kate: Before we elected Bawumia, we had different opinions. I, for instance, was supporting Ambrose Dery. So sometimes the campaign for the slot doesn't work.



Host: But you have said that the person will be an MP.



Kate: Yes, I have told you that already.



Host: And will he come from the Ashanti region?



Kate: Yes, definitely…the Chief of Staff is now taking good care of the women’s wing so if women are part of the running mate slot, then it will be two women and a male.



Watch the interview below:





