News

Sports

Business

Entertainment

GhanaWeb TV

Africa

Country

Wall
Menu
News
4

NPP Parliamentary Primaries: Chaotic scenes as delegates destroy canopy in Pru East following vote buying allegations

Video Archive
Sat, 2 Dec 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Bono Region

The ongoing parliamentary primaries in the Pru East Constituency in the Bono East Region was nearly disrupted following allegations of vote-buying at the grounds.

The melee ensued after some supporters accused Yussif Apetorgbor, one of the contestants, of sharing money to delegates.

Some angry supporters of the two other candidates who disagreed with the move started removing the canopies where the alleged vote-buying was taking place.

Despite this setback, calm has been restored, and voting is ongoing.

518 delegates are voting to elect the sole candidate to lead the party in the constituency.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Related Articles: