NPP Parliamentary Primaries: Chaotic scenes as delegates destroy canopy in Pru East following vote buying allegations
Sat, 2 Dec 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Correspondence from Bono Region
The ongoing parliamentary primaries in the Pru East Constituency in the Bono East Region was nearly disrupted following allegations of vote-buying at the grounds.
The melee ensued after some supporters accused Yussif Apetorgbor, one of the contestants, of sharing money to delegates.
Some angry supporters of the two other candidates who disagreed with the move started removing the canopies where the alleged vote-buying was taking place.
Despite this setback, calm has been restored, and voting is ongoing.
518 delegates are voting to elect the sole candidate to lead the party in the constituency.
