NPP Parliamentary Primaries: Manaf Ibrahim floors other contenders with a landslide victory at Asawase

Abdul Manaf Ibrahim has been declared the winner and NPP parliamentary candidate for the Asawase Constituency in the Ashanti Region.

Manaf, one of the three persons who contested the Asawase seat, garnered 765 votes against his closest contender, Hajia Zainab Sallow who also polled 231 votes. The third person, Osman Yusuf polled 09.



Declaring the results, Madam Angela Afriyie Osei who is the Asokore Mampong District EC Officer said, 1007 delegates cast their votes on the day. She however revealed that 4 ballots were rejected making the valid vote cast 3.



Speaking after his declaration as a winner, Mr. Manaf thanked all the delegates for such a massive endorsement given him. He however pledged to work hard to ensure there is unity and cohesion within the party so that the breaking the eight agenda will be possible. He also reiterated his commitment to unseat the incumbent MP, Muntaka Mohammed who stands on the ticket of the opposition NDC.



On his part, Yusuf Osman who became last in the contest, congratulated Abdul Manaf for such a convincing victory and however pledged to support him during the campaign so the NPP's dream to snatch the Asawase.

The NPP held its parliamentary primaries on 2nd December for a constituency where it has no parliamentarian(orphan constituencies). So far, three out of the five(5) orphan constituencies held their primaries during the day. Apart from the Asawasi Constituency, the other orphan constituencies that held their primaries included the Ejura and the Sekyere Afram Plains constituencies.



In the Sekyere Afram Plains for instance, George Akom emerged winner after garnering 205 votes against his only contender, Hamidu Sulemana who also polled 135 votes. Total number of votes valid cast was 330.



In the Ejura Sekyeredumase Constituency, Gifty Ndomah won by polling 522 votes against Kingsley Nana Owusu who also secured 259 votes. Mohammed Amin Yakubu who was the third contender also secured 57 votes.